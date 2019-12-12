Nigeria’s Iginla-Aina bags 3rd highest national British honour

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian based in the UK, Mrs Olusubomi Iginla-Aina has bagged the third highest national honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Aina, while presenting the award to Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja said that her passion for uplifting the less privileged earned her the award.

She said that through her NGO, Lightup Foundation, she had been able to impact the lives of thousands of people through various humanitarian programmes both in Nigeria and in the UK.

“Most of the time I spend everything I have and after doing that you find there is always a problem on ground. My goal is to ensure that we solve the problem. So whatever I have got goes into it.

“I cannot count the number of people whose lives I have impacted. I started it in secondary school and when I got to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, that was when I started Lightup Foundation,” she said.

Iginla-Aina joins other Nigerians who were conferred with similar awards in the past, among them Dr Nneka Abulokwe, the Founder, MicroMax Consulting.

Abulokwe was honoured for her excellent services in business.

