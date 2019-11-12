Nigeria’s holidays are too many, inconsequential – Candido

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has said there were too many and inconsequential holidays in the country.

He said the holidays deny the nation productive time and energy.

Candido who spoke in his Eid-Maulud message to residents called for a review of the work-free days in the interest of the nation.

“The holidays we celebrate in Nigeria are too many and inconsequential. They do not make any meaning. You will discover that we are losing productive time and energy.

“I am only admonished by my religion, for instance, on Friday, to go to the mosque to pray. Immediately after the prayer, I proceed to my workplace to add value in ensuring that this nation goes from strength to strength,” he said.

While congratulating residents on the celebration of the Eid-Maulud, he urged them to continue to pray for their leaders irrespective of religion and political affiliations.

“Leaders must also appreciate the concern of the followers by doing the right thing at the right time for the people,” he said.

