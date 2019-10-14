‘Nigeria’s GDP will appreciate by 23% with women participation in economy’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador of Sweden to Nigeria, H. E. Carl-Michael Gräns said Nigeria economy will appreciate if women are allowed to participate in economic activities in the country.

Speaking at an event to mark the International Day of the Girl Child with the theme, “ #GirlsTakeOver” organized by Plan International Nigeria yesterday in Abuja, Gräns said Mckezie had said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow by 23 per cent by 2025 if women participate fully in economic activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

While calling for equal right for women in Nigeria, the envoy said its for this reason that his country has to introduce a foreign feminist policy tagged Right, Resources, Reality. Representation

Speaking, the Head of Programmes & Business Development, Plan International Nigeria, Dr Oji Ogbureke said Nigeria has a high number of young people comprising about 60 million girls.

“Girls everywhere are undermined and underestimated. But we are calling time on inequality. We are done with being silenced and ignored,” he said.

While noting that issues like child labour, rape, maternity mortality rate, among others are still high in the country , he said women participation in the economy dropped after the last election.

He said Plan is working to ensure that by 2024 they would have reached out to 10 million of 60 million girls across the country to ensure that they will be active drivers of change

According to him, they want participation of girls in decision making processes especially the ones that affects them, saying, we want girls to speak for themselves, become CEOs of their business, participate in economic activities and become active leaders in governments and parliament.

Also, 13-year-old girl child advocate, Joy Alegbemi-Life, spoke during the event.

“My dreams is for a girl child to live in a world free of abuse and harassment, a place where girls will have zero tolerance for rape and molestation and come out to speak,” she said.

She however, urged the government to bring Leah Sharibu back, so she can get back to school to strive to become what she wants to be in life.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App