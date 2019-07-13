Nigeria’s fuel woes rooted in theft, illegal refineries

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly three and a half years after the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, outlined his strategic guidelines targeted at stamping out the growing crude oil theft by suspected militants, the strategy, according to him, is meant to crush corruption and organized crime threatening to destroy the nation’s economy.

At present, the Navy has been able to identify 900 illegal refineries in Delta State and another 700 in Rivers State. There are still yet-to-be identified ones.

Following the shocking discoveries, naval operatives attached to the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER on Wednesday, June 29, 2019, in a single swoop, arrest 19 suspects and recovered five boats carrying 168 drums of AGO.

Investigations by the Navy revealed that the 19 suspects are among criminals who attack major pipelines carrying crude which criss-cross the trans-Focados creeks in Delta State. Some of the suspects blamed the growing rate of unemployment in the country for their crime.

The CNS said the tragedy has not weakened his faith in the plan to rout those engaged in the illegalities. In the last six months, the Navy has successfully destroyed over 50 illegal refineries both in Yeye and Bennett Island used by criminal gangs and other thieves to siphon stolen fuel worth billions of dollars.

Why is there so much fuel theft in Nigeria?

Nigeria’s fuel market has become a juicy target for both local and international thieves. It is the world’s second biggest, according to energy ministry data, featuring a total daily demand of nearly 173300 barrels of crude as at May 2019.

The previous state of insecurity in the Niger Delta region and complicity on the part of villagers in riverine communities have allowed organized groups to open clandestine refineries with taps along major pipelines. An unconfirmed report also alleged internal complicity at refineries and terminals, who they accuse of allegedly opening their doors for theft of crude oil.

Crude stolen from infrastructures belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ends in the hands of the foreigners who ferry such stolen products to refineries abroad.

Commodore Sam Bora, Commander NNS PATHFINDER, while conducting some journalists round creeks where illegal refineries are located, revealed that the big crooks contract locals to help transport the stolen products in boats from the creeks to a point at sea where it is transferred into bigger vessels.

He said the locals are paid peanuts to tap into pipelines from where they siphon the equivalent of around one-fifth of total national crude production.

He said in Rivers State alone, the Navy has documented more than 700 illegal refineries and that the widespread theft costs the Federal Government billions of naira annually.

For years, four of Nigeria’s domestic oil refineries have operated well below their capacity, due to a mix of underinvestment, deferred maintenance and frequent collapse of machines including deadly explosions caused by suspected militants.

Nigeria has grown increasingly dependent on fuel imports in recent years, with about two-thirds of total demand imported into the country. Nigeria is a critical export market for foreign refiners and trading firms.

Efforts of the navy to end crude oil theft

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy (NN) recently arrested 19 suspected oil thieves including two women and recovered five boats laden with 168 drums of 300 litre each of AGO in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The arrests were made by a team comprising operatives from Naval Headquarters and Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder around Bakana creeks, a notorious hideout for the syndicate engaged in illegal refining of petroleum products.

Among the suspects were Okechukwu Echelonu, Gift Emmanuel, Justina Patani, Moses Elijah, Emmanuel Manase, Joshua Ahi, Lucky Sam and Iliyasu Ibrahim.

Twelve of the suspects, comprising 10 men and two women, claimed they were working for one Madam based in Port Harcourt.

Commodore Sam Bora said the security situation in the base’s area of operation (AOO) could best be assessed as unpredictable, attributing same to upsurge in agitations from various militant groups and conducts of some desperate politician.

“Operations against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime criminalities in the last six months have witnessed the deployment of an average of 10 gunboats and 18 private maritime logistics support company vessels for sustained patrols monthly.

“This led to the arrest of eight vessels, 18 barges, 42 wooden boats and 38 suspects within the period under review. Similarly, 70 illegal refinery sites with several storage tanks and dugout pits laden with over 4,300mt of suspected stolen crude oil as well as over 2,191mt of illegally refined AGO were destroyed.

One of the suspects, who gave his name as David, said his boat was carrying 17 drums, claiming that he was sent by one Madam Joy in Port Harcourt who paid him N15,000 per return trip.

Elijah, 19, said he started four months ago because he lost his mother and had to fend for two younger siblings.

A woman, Patani, 31, who claimed to be a widow and mother of two said she was into the illegal trade to cater for her children.

She said she came from Bayelsa State with her niece Gift Emmanuel, adding that she made a minimum of N5,000 per drum.

Similarly, the Nigerian Navy has commenced an operation code named ‘Swamp Buggy’ aimed at flushing out militants along the Trans-Focados pipeline, in Delta State.

In the operation, officers of the Nigerian Navy destroyed over ten hectares of land at Bennett Island used for illegal refining of petroleum product by suspected militants.

‘Operation Swamp Buggy’, according to the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, is to keep the Trans-Focados area safe for business and to also allow foreign ships come to Nigeria for business.

Commodore Dewu, who led the operations along with the Director of the Nigerian Navy Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, said that the owners of the illegal refineries connect pipes to pipelines carrying crude oil along the Focados waters into huge tanks from where the product is cooked.

He said at Bennett Island, soldiers discovered over 50 illicit production sites just a few kilometers away from the same pipeline operated by the nation’s state-owned oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Pointing out freshly dug holes leading to a shiny valve attached to the pipeline lying about a meter underground, Dewu said that big metal tanks connected to pipes run several kilometres to where cooked products are discharged into boats.

“Such is the mammoth task confronting the navy. The practice is depriving the government of badly needed tax revenue. Small-time thieves, organized crime gangs and villagers all have a hand in the trade. The crudest operators hack into pipelines to siphon crude, often at night in rural communities. They then resell it to shady persons who in turn export,” he added.

With the ongoing operation Swamp Buggy, the bottlenecks created have eased. But fuel theft in the Delta region is so endemic that the culture will be hard to break.

According to Commodore Dewu, “We discovered this place through intelligence gathering. This terrain is a difficult place to enter. We did not make any arrest because when we arrived, we saw them running into the forest. We ensured that the illegally refined products were evacuated, and then the containers destroyed to ensure that they do not return to this place.

“We are warning those involved in this business to desist. There are legitimate and legal businesses they can do. They should allow the Niger Delta and Nigeria to have peace.”

Speaking with journalists on some of the challenges of the Navy, Commodore Dewu said it is sad that over six vessels arrested by the Navy in Delta State in the last six months are still littering the country’s waterways.

He identified impunity and slow pace of adjudication as factors responsible for the persistence of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta region, noting that the process of trial of arrested suspects for oil theft was slow and encouraged the perpetrators to easily go back into the illicit act.

Picture: Site of one of the illegal refineries in Bennett Island, Delta State

