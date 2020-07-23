Nigeria’s first female combat flyer Arotile laid to rest

Nigeria’s first first combat helicopter pilot, Flying officer Tolulope Arotile, is laid to rest with full military honours at the Military Cemetery in Abuja.
She was killed in Kaduna on July 14 after a reversing car knocked her down.
