‘Nigeria’s economy requires 5m new jobs annually’

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has recommended the creation of five million new jobs as well as six percent growth rate in the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) on annual basis as urgent remedies to Nigeria’s economy.

The CITN President, Cyril Ikemefuna Ede gave the recommendation at the Induction Ceremony held for the 560 new members of the professional body in Lagos.

The CITN President’s call came 24hour after the Central Bank Governor; Godwin Emefiele had similarly raised alarm over Nigeria possible return to recession except deliberate efforts to create new jobs are undertaken across every levels of government.

According to Ede, the need for creation of new jobs and improvement in the annual GDP are parts of the seven-point recommendations the

professional body has had to roll out in respect of the economy and the 2019 Federal Government Budget.

“There is potential for government to increase productivity by investing in education in education with emphasis on equality on quality over quantity. It is a bold thinking that should be driving the 2019 budget. The economy requires an average of five million new jobs, annually, to reverse the unemployment trajectory that has subsisted over the years.

“To achieve this, the economy needs to grow at an inclusive growth rate of between five- six percent per annum. Deliberate policies should be activated to drive economic growth.

The budget should inspire hope, resting on a philosophy of progress and not only on the churn of figures. The budget can do better in assuring Nigerians of the reversal in the observed gale of unemployment, among others. More so, the budget ought to detail a plan of action beyond the statement of incomes and expenditures,” the CITN President said.

