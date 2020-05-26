Nigeria’s economy records 1.87% growth in Q1- NBS

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 1.87% in the first quarter of 2020, representing a -0.68% contraction when compared to the 2.55% growth rate recorded in Q4, 2014.

The GDP report for the first quarter of 2020 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday showed that the latest GDP growth rate reflected that the economy slowed by -0.23% when compared to the GDP growth rate of 2.28% recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

The NBS attributed the slump in Nigeria’s economy in Q1, 2020 to “significant global disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 public health crisis, a sharp fall in oil prices and restricted international trade.”

The nation’s apex statistical agency indicated that the development reflected “the earliest effects of the disruption, particularly on the non-oil economy.”

A further analysis of the report showed that quarter-on-quarter, real GDP growth was -14.27% compared to 5.59% recorded in the preceding quarter. In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N35.65 trillion in nominal terms.

This performance was higher when compared to the Q1, 2019 which recorded N31.82 trillion with a nominal growth rate of 12.01% year on year.

Relative to Q1, 2019, the nominal growth rate was higher by 0.11% points but lower than the preceding quarter by -0.32% points.

The Oil sector recorded a real growth rate of 5.06% (year-on-year) Q1, 2020, indicating an increase of 6.51% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019. The sector contributed 9.50% to aggregate real GDP in Q1 2020.

The non-oil sector grew by1.55% in real terms during the first quarter of 2019. This was slower by -0.93% points compared to the rate recorded in Q1, 2019, and -0.72% points slower than Q4, 2019.

“The Non-Oil sector was driven mainly by Information and Communication (Telecommunications), Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions), Agriculture (Crop Production), Mining and Quarrying (Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas), and Construction,” the agency reported.

In real terms, the Non-Oil sector contributed 90.50% to the nation’s GDP in the first quarter of 2020, less than its share in Q1, 2019 which was 90.78% and Q4, 2019 recorded as 92.68%.

Activities that witnessed weaker performances relative to Q1 2019 include Quarrying, Road transport, Accommodation and Food services as well as real estate.

