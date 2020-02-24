  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Nigeria’s economy grows by 2.27% in 2019—NBS
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s economy grows by 2.27% in 2019—NBS

By Francis Arinze Iloani Published Date
National Bureau of Statistics

Nigeria’s economy grew by 2.27% in 2019, up from the 1.91% recorded in 2018.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria’s economic growth rate in 2019 out-performed the 2.1% projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Analysis showed that quarter on quarter, real GDP growth was 5.59%.

The economy grew by 2.55% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 which recorded a growth rate of 2.38%, this represents an increase of 0.17% points and an increase of 0.27% points when compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Daily Trust observes that the strong fourth quarter 2019 growth rate also represented the highest quarterly growth performance since the 2016 recession.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.