Nigeria’s e-commerce value to rise to N15trn in 10yrs

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s e-commerce market value could rise to $50 billion (N15.45 trillion) over the next decade.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja at the Public-Private Sector Dialogue on E-Commerce and Digital Economy, the President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, said the value of e-commerce market in Nigeria at the moment is estimated at about $13 billion (about N4.01 trillion).

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the Provost of the ACCI Business Entrepreneurial Skills and Technology (BEST) Centre and Vice President, ICT of the Chamber, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the ACCI president said in Nigeria, e-commerce has revolutionized and actually redefined the modus operandi of companies and their customers. Now, consumers can purchase almost anything online on a 24/7 basis, he said.

“With increasing demand for online purchasing, more businesses are moving to e-store aside from the traditional methods. In the US, more than 60 percent of people are purchasing goods online from the comfort of their homes and this figure is increasing constantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By considering this percentage, it is safe to say e-commerce is expanding tremendously because of its complete range of benefits that any industry can enjoy,” he said.

Making a case for e-commerce in Nigeria, he said infrastructural issues as well as e-fraud, concerns about security of online payments, cost of delivery, delayed delivery of purchased items and logistics challenges are some of key problems of e-commerce in Nigeria.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App