Nigeria’s devt is disappointing — Kwande

Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland, Yahaya Kwande, has described Nigeria’s level of development since independence as disappointing. Kwande, who spoke to Daily Trust from Cairo- Egypt, said it appears Nigeria keeps moving forward and backwards at the same time.

“I remember in the 70’s/80’s, standing in Spain airport when I saw our aircraft; the Nigerian Airways landing beautifully with everyone admiring it. That was the pride of Africa then, but today, we don’t even have any national airline, this is a disappointment,” he said.

Kwande said apart from the air carrier which the country now lacks, it was disappointing that the country has virtually no shipping line while the pride of its citizens is depleted.

“When we used to travel to England and they would say this is a Nigerian, you would find people of other African neighbouring states admiring us but now, the pride is gone because the whole world seems to be talking about Nigeria in the negative.”

The former ambassador blamed the country’s woes, largely on political leaders who he described as greedy with poor judgement for the country’s vast talents adding that, “we have forgotten our past and we are confused today not knowing what will happen in the future due to the insecurity in the country.”

“Yes, Nigeria needs strong institutions,” he said, adding that; “but the country also needs strong and courageous leaders because it is the leaders that make the institutions. However, the problem is that people go into government not wanting to push the ordinary man from the poverty level; they go there to make themselves rich. That is why Nigerian citizens must rethink and start to vote for people with courage that will move this country forward.”

Kwande added that it was a poor excuse to say Nigeria was only a few decades old.

“When did Dubai get to where it is today, competing with America and other western civilisations? What happened that within just 20 years, Dubai went far? we must learn from the successes and mistakes of other people and countries,” he said.

