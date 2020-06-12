Nigeria’s democracy under COVID-19 threat — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday says Nigerians’ “aspirations, humanity and indeed democracy is under the threat of COVID-19”.

He, however, added that as the country has survived and came out stronger from many crises in the past, he is confident that “by God’s grace we shall overcome this one and emerge stronger and more purposeful”.

The president said this in his televised address to Nigerians to mark 2020 Democracy Day.

He said he is confident that the steps being taken by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 would result in flattening the COVID-19 curve.

“I, therefore, implore all Nigerians to abide by the approved guidelines and protocols.

“There is hope for us all if we take individual and collective responsibility,” he said.

The president added that the government, “is determined to turn this COVID-19 challenge into a motivation to action by building a nation-wide public health care system that will help us overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for any future outbreak.”

“Already, we have begun to look inward and I charge our inventors, researchers and scientists to come up with solutions to cure COVID-19,” he added.

