Nigeria’s debt stock rises to N24.9trn

Nigeria’s total debt has risen to 24.9trn as at March 31 2019 as compared to the N24.3trn in December 31, 2018.

This was contained in a debt document published by the debt management office on Wednesday.

The document also showed that the CBN exchange rate of N306.95/$ was used in converting the figure.

It also added that the debt which rose by N560bn was accounted for mostly by domestic debt.

It also stated that the domestic debt rose by N458.36bn while external debt also increased by N101.64bn during the period.

The breakdown showed that the total external debt stood at N7.8 trillion ($25.6bn) while domestic debt was N17trn ($55.6bn).

Foreign debt constituted 31.5% of the total debt stock while domestic debt constituted 68%.

According to the DMO, the increase in the debt stock “was accounted for largely by Domestic Debt which grew by N458.363bn.

External debt also increased by N101.646bn during the same period.

“The domestic debt stock for five states, (Anambra, Borno, Ebonyi, Ekiti and Lagos) were as at December 31, 2018, and the domestic debt stock figure for Rivers state was as at September 30, 2018,” the document read.

According to the debt office, the total debt to GDP ratio is 19.03% which is within the 25% debt limit imposed by the government.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has queried the Buhari administration over what he termed “sustained borrowing”, and called on other lovers of Nigeria to speak up.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP, in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe said Nigerians cannot continue to borrow to pay salaries and support luxuries.

He lamented that already, over 50% of the nation’s revenue was going to debt servicing and not debt repayments.

