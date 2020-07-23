Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 813 as total infections hits 38,344

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) showed the number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 813, with 38,344 infections.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The agency data showed that eight Nigerians died from COVID-19 complications, as at July 22.

The health agency announced that Nigeria reported 543 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It stated that the 543 new figures were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that Lagos, the epicentre recorded 180 cases, the highest daily toll, followed by FCT with 86.

It noted that Kaduna recorded 56, Edo, 47, Ondo, 37, Kwara, 35, Ogun, 19, Rivers, 19, Kano, 17, Ebonyi, 16, Enugu, 16, Delta, 7, Bayelsa, 4, Bauchi, 3 and Abia, 1.

The NCDC said that 15,815 patients have been discharged.

It explained that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The NCDC said that a sudden loss of taste and smell with fever, headache or runny nose may be COVID-19 and not malaria.

“Do not ignore these symptoms. Call your state hotline to arrange for a COVID-19 test immediately.

“Hand Washing remains one of the most basic and effective means to prevent the spread of infections, including Meningitis.

“It is very important to wash your hands regularly with soap under running water,” it said.

The NDDC said Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery rate recorded a slight decrease on Wednesday, compared to previous figures over the past week.

”Between June 22 and July 22, the number of confirmed cases increased by more than 50 per cent, from 20,919 to a total of 38,344 infections, while the death toll has risen from 525 to 813 fatalities.

”However, within the same one-month period, the recovery rate has more than doubled, moving from 7,109 to 15,815 patients discharged across the country,” the NCDC said.

