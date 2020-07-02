Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll hits 603 as NCDC records highest daily infection

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 603 Nigerians have so far died from COVID-19 complications across 35 states and the Federal Capital territory, FCT, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said in a tweet late Wednesday.

According to the health agency, 13 people died of the disease on Wednesday, July 1st when the country recorded its new highest daily figure of 790 COVID-19 cases.

Nigeria’s total infection now stands at 26, 484, according to the new records, while 10, 152 patients have recovered and discharged from treatment centres.

NCDC said that Delta State reported the highest number of cases with 166 new cases while Lagos reported 120 new infections.

Others are; Enugu-66, FCT-65, Edo-60, Ogun-43, Kano-41, Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18, Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2 and Kebbi-2.

790 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Delta-166

Lagos-120

Enugu-66

FCT-65

Edo-60

Ogun-43

Kano-41

Kaduna-39

Ondo-33

Rivers-32

Bayelsa-29

Katsina-21

Imo-20

Kwara-18

Oyo-11

Abia-10

Benue-6

Gombe-4

Yobe-2

Bauchi-2

Kebbi-2 26,484 confirmed

10,152 discharged

603 deaths pic.twitter.com/9fxpoeBZDP — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 1, 2020

The centre also said it had introduced an lIVR Self-Assessment Tool.

It said that Nigerians could use the opportunity to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment by dialing 01-700-6232 for an automated call-back if they suspect they may have been exposed to the virus.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App