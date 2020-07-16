Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 34,000 with 643 new infection

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that COVID-19 cases in the country have surpassed 34,000 with 643 new infections on Wednesday.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official twitter handle on Wednesday night.

The centre said that 643 new confirmed cases and six deaths were recorded in the country on July 15.

The agency said that no new state had reported a case in the past 24 hours.

According to the centre, till date, 34,259 cases have been confirmed, 13,999 cases discharged, while 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that the 643 new cases recorded were reported from 19 states thus: Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), and Ogun (27).

Others were, Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), and Ekiti (1).

643 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-230

Oyo-69

FCT-51

Edo-43

Osun-35

Rivers-30

Ebonyi-30

Kaduna-28

Ogun-27

Ondo-23

Plateau-20

Benue-17

Enugu-16

Imo-10

Delta-6

Kano-4

Nasarawa-2

Kebbi-1

Ekiti-1 34,259 confirmed

13,999 discharged

760 deaths pic.twitter.com/pcSg04O0qM — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 16, 2020

Scale-up testing

Meanwhile, the agency in line with the national strategy on testing, has continued to scale up diagnostic capacity for COVID-19 in the country.

‪Therefore, ”53 laboratories have now been activated for COVID-19 testing across 31 states in the country.

”These include Federal, State, Private, and GeneXpert laboratories,” it announced.

‪The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCDC said it has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in a whole-of-society approach.

State roles

It added that its primary goal is to ensure that states took ownership and drove the response.

According to the agency, COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another less than six feet.

It stressed the need for the wearing of a cloth face-covering in public settings and when around ”people not living in your household”. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App