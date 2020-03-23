Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 35

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has risen to 35.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control , (NCDC), Monday morning , confirmed five new cases of the disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The centre said two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Lagos and one in Edo state.

” Two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom,” the centre said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App