Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 35

Coronavirus Covid-19

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has risen to 35.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control , (NCDC), Monday morning , confirmed five new cases of the disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The centre said two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Lagos and one in Edo state.
” Two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom,” the centre said.

