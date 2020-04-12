  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 323
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 323

By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos @kennysous Published Date
A man carries bags of rice on his head at a border between Abuja and the Nasarawa State on March 30, 2020, as he leaves to neighbouring states after Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari called for a lockdown to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. - Over 20 million Nigerians on Monday scrambled to prepare for lockdown in sub-Saharan Africa's biggest city Lagos and the capital Abuja, as the continent struggled to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a two-week "cessation of all movements" in the key cities from 2200 GMT in a bid to ward off an explosion of cases in Africa's most populous country. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the country recorded five new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

According to a tweet on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos, 2 in Kwara, 1 in Katsina.

“As at 09:10pm, 12th April, there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths.”

It added: “There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria, namely: Lagos- 176, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Ondo- 2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1, and Kano- 1.”

 

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.