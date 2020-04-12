Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 323

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the country recorded five new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

According to a tweet on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos, 2 in Kwara, 1 in Katsina.

“As at 09:10pm, 12th April, there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths.”

It added: “There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria, namely: Lagos- 176, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Ondo- 2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1, and Kano- 1.”

