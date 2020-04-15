  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigeria’s coronavirus cases now 362 as death toll hits 11
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases now 362 as death toll hits 11

By . . Published Date

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control yesterday confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 362 in the country.

The death toll from the pandemic in Nigeria is now 11. According to the NCDC, “Till date, 362 cases have been confirmed, 99 cases have been discharged and eleven deaths have been recorded in Nigeria

“The 19 new cases are reported from five states- Lagos (14), FCT (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Edo (1), Kano (1).

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.