Nigeria’s coronavirus cases now 362 as death toll hits 11

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control yesterday confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 362 in the country.

The death toll from the pandemic in Nigeria is now 11. According to the NCDC, “Till date, 362 cases have been confirmed, 99 cases have been discharged and eleven deaths have been recorded in Nigeria

“The 19 new cases are reported from five states- Lagos (14), FCT (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Edo (1), Kano (1).

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

