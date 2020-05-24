Nigeria’s coronavirus burden hits 7,526 with 265 new cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Laboratory tests confirmed 265 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday night, raising the country’s total to 7, 526.

The 265 new cases were reported from 13 states- Lagos(133), Oyo(34), Edo(28), Ogun(23), FCT(22), Plateau(6), Kaduna (5), Borno(3), Niger(3), Kwara(2), Bauchi(2), Anambra(2), Enugu(2)

Till date, 7, 526 cases have been confirmed, 2, 174 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile two people from two English Premier League (EPL) clubs have tested positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the Premier League said on Saturday.

Since the players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests for the virus have been confirmed from England’s top flight clubs.

“The Premier League can today (Saturday) confirm that on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” the league said in a statement.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

The Premier League said it would not be providing details of the identities of the two new positive tests.

A total of 748 tests of players and club staff made up the initial round of testing on Sunday and Monday.

