Nigeria’s coronavirus burden exceeds 15,000

Nigeria records 627 new COVID-19 cases, another high for two consecutive days, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control(NCDC) says.

In a tweet on Friday, the centre said Nigeria has 15,181 cases of the COVID-19.

The NCDC also said that as at June 12, 12 deaths were recorded.

The however said that no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

NCDC said that Lagos state again led the state ranking with 229 new cases. Abuja trailed behind, reporting 65 new infections.

Other states with new infections include Abia (54), Borno (42), Oyo (35), Rivers (28), Rivers (28), Edo (28), Gombe (27), Ogun (21), Plateau (18), Delta (18), Bauchi (10), Kaduna (10), Benue (9), Ondo (8), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (4), Enugu (4), Sokoto (3), Niger (3), Kebbi (3), Yobe (1), and Kano (1).

The NCDC said that till date, 15181 cases had been confirmed, 9891 active cases 4891 cases have been treated and discharged deaths , 88, 432 samples have been collected, and 399 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said that in spite of the difficulties faced as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country, it will remain focused and committed to its mandate of protecting the health of all Nigerians.

The NCDC called on Nigerians as they celebrate Democracy Day to reflect on their journey as a nation and TakeResponsibility for the future they all seek.

NAN reports that the NCDC said it is ready to active the GeneXpert labs in locations and would start functioning on June 14.

Meanwhile, the measures for COVID-19 still remain easing of lockdown phase 2, public spaces, mandatory use of face masks, temperature checks, Physical distancing of 2 metres, Facility/business owners must provide hand washing facilities or sanitizers. (NAN)

