Nigeria’s cases now 323 as coronavirus spreads to 19 states, FCT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control yesterday recorded five new cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 323 in the country.

The virus has spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Of the five new cases recorded, there were two each in Lagos and Kwara states as well as one in Katsina State.

According to the NCDC, “As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App