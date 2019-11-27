‘Nigeria’s agricultural system bad, needs to be saved’

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-chair of Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere has described Nigeria’s agricultural system as bad and in need of salvaging as a matter of urgency.

He made the assertion in his remark as chairman of the 3rd edition of the Daily Trust Agricultural Conference and Exhibition, which came to a close yesterday in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented that the nation’s agricultural system has almost collapsed; saying the closure of borders by the federal government has placed the sector in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Though, some felt the border closure was premature while some felt it shouldn’t have been done. The fact remains that our agricultural system has almost collapsed and the best way is to let it go through the ICU.

“As a policy, what we have is what we should be proud of. Let us have Nigeria Rice. Now, some Nigerians are beginning to realise the freshness of Nigerian rice. Now the sector is in the ICU.

“I am not saying it should be at the unit for too long but let us be patient, endure the suffering for a short period and then re-position rice in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended Media Trust Limited, publishers of the Daily Trust newspaper titles, Aminiya (vernacular) weekly and Kilimanjaro newsmagazine, for the courage and support in organizing the annual agricultural conference and exhibition.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App