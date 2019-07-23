Nigeria’s 11:59 moment

ADVERTISEMENT

The North and the agitating Middle Belt is an emotional wreck, a perfect picture of an abused bride, which today is even afraid of a hug of reconciliation, with rehabilitation and reconstruction a far cry. Now Kindly replace the North, or rather add to the North; the South, the West, the East, the South South, Muslims and then Christians.

We are chasing Igbos out because they demand secession, restructuring, fiscal federalism, etc. If the North decides exit from Nigeria, will the other component parts fight to keep it and would it be really19 states, is Plateau North, when there’s no love lost between the Plateau people and the North, does Taraba believe in North, Southern Kaduna, parts of Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, etc?

People still believe that up North we are all empty landmass and goats, unproductive, and leeching termites stuck on Nigeria because of the oil. If not, why the hue and cry of an erratic, false Jewish Messiah called Kanu. When Zamfara’s mines are gold for the asking and we could develop a self-sufficient and exportable agrarian community? Stories of precious stones litter Plateau, Nasarawa or the rich Mambila Plateau.

So much is wrong with the North–I challenge my brothers from Katsina/Jigawa/Kebbi/Zamfara, etc to tell me two companies that make N30 million a month after salaries are paid and utilities are sorted.

A huge army of unemployed youths in the North ready and willing to be used, points to the fact that there is urgent need for the revival of the Northern economy and job creation. But how are we doing that, other than power flexing our birthright mentality.

The North of Nigeria is under siege, Nigeria as a whole is at another 11:59 moment, will men of good conscience, patriots stand up to be counted. I will end this admonition in this manner, I recall when we were kids, suicide bombings, and conflict were largely on the screen, and it was either Lebanon, Pakistan/India, Iraq and Iran, and pockets of violence around the gulf with Israel and Palestine at the heart…we would say this can never happen to us, we are resilient, we are this, we are that! Truth be told, no matter how elastic the rubber band is, it does cut with time, and between 11:59 and 12:00 only time will tell.

Prince Charles Dickson, pcdbooks@gmail.com

