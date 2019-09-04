Nigerians will make great contributions in shaping the world, says Envoy

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador George Oguntade, has said Nigerians have “the natural intelligence” to make great contributions that would shape the world “in no distant time.”

The High Commissioner made the remarks at an award event in London in honour of five Nigerian students whose conservation research project on the protection of endangered animals bagged the British International Education Association (BIEA) top award.

Ambassador Oguntade emphasised that the students’ research project that made Nigeria clinch the first position out of 34 countries “lends credence to the intelligence of Nigerians”, who he said, “can excel in any field of endeavour”.

“I do know very well that the sky is not your limit, but a stepping stone”, he said, adding that “Nigerians are contributing in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and I see you becoming one of them in future”.

In his remarks, STEM Chairman, Mr David Hanson said “BIEA is dedicated to the development of international education, and the STEM competition has provided young people a stage to prove that they can do it.

“The BIEA STEM competition is for every child. STEM education has no boarder. We have had so many amazing stories in this competition. We want to create a bigger stage for more youngsters to realise their STEM passion and dream”, he said.

The students, three boys and two girls aged 15-17 from CEDEC International Secondary School, Lagos bagged the Best Participation Award with their conservation and drone project which focused on the use of drones to protect the African wild dog and other endanger animals in the continent.

