Nigerians urged to shun bigotry, be tolerant

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians have been urged to shun bigotry and cultivate humane attitudes.

Chief Missioner of Nasrulahil-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike gave the advice at the public lecture organised by the Lagos Chapter of the Muslim Congress (TMC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the lecture was “Nigeria at 59: time for decisive action” with Imam Onike as the Key-note speaker.

Onike while fielding questions from newsmen said being humane is one of the most rewarding acts of humanity.

He said that the noble prophet was so humane to the extent that he hosted Christians from Najiran in his mosque in Madina.

He says, it is a common fact that, there is no religion without good set of people and bad set of people. The scripture also hinted on this fact when it stated “Among the People of the Book are some who, if entrusted with a hoard of gold, will (readily) pay it back; others, who, if entrusted with a single silver coin, will not repay it unless thou constantly demanding…”

He emphasized the need for Nigerians to tolerate one another and drop the toga of “my religion is better than yours”, or “I understand my religion better than you do.”

He admonished Nigerians to always be of good deed and repel evil, adding this is what the scriptures encouraged on the humanity.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App