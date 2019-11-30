Nigerians should emulate Buhari’s religious tolerance – Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerians to emulate the sort of religious tolerance being exhibited by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo, who gave the advice yesterday in Abuja while declaring open the General Assembly of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said nations were built by the sacrifices and hard work of leaders.

“Every Sunday, my family and over 100 Christians attend service in the chapel at the Villa. The chapel is located in the premises of the president and his family. It is located a few seconds away from the first lady’s kitchen. Sometimes, when I see the president on a Sunday morning, he asks me whether the service is over already or I am escaping from the service! That is the sort of tolerance that we need in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious society and it is the duty of leaders to show that sort of example,” he said at the NSCIA General Assembly.

Osinbajo said unlike in the past, no true leader could ignore the threat that religious bigotry and intolerance posed for the development of the nation.

He tasked the leadership of Muslim community to take up the burden of ensuring that faith promoted national development as opposed to impeding it.

Osinbajo narrated the story of Imam Abdullahi in Plateau State who not only refused to give up the Christians he had given refuge but also offered his life in exchange for theirs.

