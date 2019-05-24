Nigerians react to Supreme court`s verdict on Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the nullification of the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate Idris` election victory by Nigeria`s apex court, the supreme court .

It would be recalled that Daily Trust had earlier reported that the apex court had described the votes in the state as “wasted votes“ and declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, are elected to the various elections.

Since the announcement, the social media has been buzzing with various reactions across the country.

A Twitter user Gidado who tweeted via @Habigajam said “Yari`s sheer arrogance has been finally put to an end. We`ve been called names for insisting that no primaries were conducted in Zamfara. Today we are vindicated by the Supreme Court ruling. This should serve as a lesson to Governors“

“Supreme Court has rekindled our CONFIDENCE in the Judiciary. Yari should go & settle his difference with Oshiomhole. Zamfara has been in d news for all d wrong reasons now something to CHEER. Marafa has been vindicated“, tweeted Kenny Okolugbo @kennyokolugbo

Aliyu via @AliyuKwarbai added “Now the governorship seat, all senators, all members house of representatives and all members of state house of assembly is for PDP in Zamfara state. Allah da girma yake“.

However others have been disheartened by the verdict. Ismaeel @IsmaeelAhmedB tweeted “We lost two states before going to the polls, Zamfara and Rivers. We lost Imo and Adamawa bc of ego“

Also reacting to the verdict, a tweet by CBN Gov Akinsola Ak @cbngov_akin1 read in part“ NEWS: Zamfara Election: Supreme court voids all votes cast for APC. All the PDP candidates automatically won… Am bitter my Party lost“

NEWS

Zamfara Election: Supreme court voids all votes cast for APC. All the PDP candidates automatically won… Am bitter my Party lost,

My Leaders both the Gov and the Party Leadership should have managed this well.

During the 2019 general elections, APC`s candidate Idris polled 534,541 votes while his closest opponent, Dr. Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of the PDP polled 189,452.

