Nigerians react to Senator Abbo’s assault on nursing mother

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the top trending issues in the last 48 hours in Nigeria’s cyberspace is the release of a video showing Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo of Adamawa North Senatorial District assaulting a woman.

The video shows the senator assaulting the woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator had accused of insulting him. He then turned his attention to her and began to assault her, and hitting her in the eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

His actions have sparked a lot of reactions from different quarters with Nigerians calling for his prosecution.

Reacting on Facebook, Allison Young wrote “Sen Ishaku Abbo, you are indeed a flop to the Nigerian Senate”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You will not finish this tenure, trust me. You have offended women”, wrote Ajakaiye Fatima Abimbola.

On the contrary, Godiya Andrew commented “Everyone has suddenly become a saint and everybody is now a judge, even those who beat their wives at home”.

She added “If they are asked to honestly count the number of wrongs they did on or before now, some of them will lose count.”

Expressing her solidarity for the senator, she concluded “We love you Senator Ishaku Abbo. We will never give up on you”.

Twitterville was not left out as people also expressed their opinion on how they felt about the incident.

Victoria @Vickie_ben tweeted “You have no right to hit a woman no matter who she is. People of your kind don’t create a good image of young leaders. You need to work on yourself; you acted like a wild animal that ran away from the zoo” #senatorstepdown

U have no right to hit a woman no matter who she is. People of your kind don’t create a good image of young leaders..

U need to work on yourself, u acted like a wild animal that ran away from the zoo #SenatorElishaAbbo #Senatorstepdown — Victoria (@Vickie_ben) July 3, 2019

“I heavily condemn the violent attack by Elisha Abbo on a female sales rep. Nobody deserves to be humiliated. I don’t know why he got so mad! Being a senator requires a level of comportment and self-control. This man here is an embarrassment! I won’t stand for this! #SENATORSTEPDOWN”, Regina_drs @DrsRegina tweeted.

I heavily condemn the violent attack by Elisha Abbo on a female sales rep. Nobody deserves to be humiliated. I dnt knw why he got so mad! Being a senator requires a level of comportment and self control. This man here is an embarrassment!I wont stand for this! #SENATORSTEPDOWN pic.twitter.com/u0ESQol1xA — Regina_drs (@DrsRegina) July 2, 2019

T-direction @ataiwo88 stated that the senator should be jailed for his actions. He tweeted “He should be jailed for his action. #ElishaAbboMustPay #ElishaAbboMustGo #senatorstepdown”

Expressing anger at his actions, Komolafe Fortune @Bkfortunee wrote “Just imagine she came out to say the senator physically assaulted her because she said “Oga take it easy”. Without the CCTV footage, some of our egbons that don’t think before talking would have said she made up the story #senatorstepdown #SenatorElishaAbbo”

Just imagine she came out 2 say d senator physically assaulted hr because she said “Oga take it easy” witout d CCTV footage, som of our egbons dat don’t tink b4 talkin wld hav said she made up d story…dat how cn a man slap u becos u said dat #senatorstepdown #SenatorElishaAbbo — Komolafe Fortune (@Bkfortunee) July 3, 2019

Instagram users were not left out of the matter as they used that as a means to state their opinions.

mumconfessions commented “Robust response indeed. Can you imagine what would have happened if the CCTV wasn’t voice enabled? I’m just thankful we heard the conversation #senatorstepdown”

“I don’t believe the crap he is saying. I hope justice prevails”, odigiehis wrote.

therealmrsjones1509 added “They should add lying to the crime, whether or not you were senator, that is abuse and it’s a crime. Which sister was beaten to a pulp? Arrest him and his lying mouth”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App