Nigerians react to Ganduje’s victory at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed the appeal by Abba Kabiru-Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgment by a five-member panel led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court held that Kabiru-Yusuf had not demonstrated that the concurrent judgments of the tribunal and Court of Appeal were perverse.

The court, therefore, dismissed the appeal, including the cross appeal for lacking in merit.

And Nigerians have taken to twitter to respond to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Here are some of the responses:

Forget PDP, Forget APC, who else is happy with the Supreme Court ‘s Judgement that Ganduje still remains as governor. The man is doing a lot of ground breaking developments in kano. It would have been painful if he had lost.

#SaveOurJudiciary #Gadujetill2023 #Nigeria — Kate-Nnaji (@nnaji_kate) January 20, 2020

Bar the embarrassing videos, I believe, and I believe this strongly, that Gov. Ganduje is Kano’s best chance going going into the future. The man’s tangible work speaks for him. All fair-minded people can understand why the people voted him back. — Abubakar Evuti (@NgugiEvuti) January 20, 2020

Congratulations Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for your well deserved victory at the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Case Closed! Abba just take heart and try your luck tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2N2tv94Z43 — Idrees Gambo LLB, BL (@gambo_idrees) January 20, 2020

No display hard feelings rather congratulating Ganduje and wishing him well in the course of discharging his duties as the governor of Kano. https://t.co/jCyJKjhJ1q — The Lonely Guy!!! (@abdullahikambaa) January 20, 2020

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by Abba Kabiru Yusuf of PDP challenging the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the March 9, 2019 governorship election. Congratulations to good people of Kano, Congratulations to all members of our great party, APC. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 20, 2020

SUPREME COURT VICTORY! SO PROUD OF MY BABA. THE EVIL TRIPLETS DID THEIR WORST 😂 THEY KNOW THEMSELVES 😂 — Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi (@FatimaGanduje) January 20, 2020

The same Supreme Court of Imo just affirmed Ganduje’s election in Kano. There’s a big problem with our judiciary. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) January 20, 2020

