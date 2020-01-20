Breaking News
BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses appeal against Plateau governor, Lalong
Nigerians react to Ganduje’s victory at Supreme Court

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed the appeal by Abba Kabiru-Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgment by a five-member panel led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court held that Kabiru-Yusuf had not demonstrated that the concurrent judgments of the tribunal and Court of Appeal were perverse.

The court, therefore, dismissed the appeal, including the cross appeal for lacking in merit.

And Nigerians have taken to twitter to respond to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Here are some of the responses:

