Breaking News
JUST IN: Appeal Court sacks APC senator, declares PDP’s Olujimi winnerNigerians react as lawmaker claims Abba Kyari ‘more powerful’ than VP OsinbajoJust in: Osinbajo presides over FEC
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Nigerians react as lawmaker claims Abba Kyari ‘more powerful’ than VP Osinbajo
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians react as lawmaker claims Abba Kyari ‘more powerful’ than VP Osinbajo

By Fatimah Zarah Published Date

Nigerians have reacted to a tweet by the lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency in Oyo state, Honourable Akin Alabi that the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari is more powerful than the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Alabi is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Alabi took to twitter on Tuesday to state that Kyari is more powerful than Osinbajo.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that President Buhari on Monday signed the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Amendment Bill into law while on private visit to London. He signed the bill in the presence of the Chief of Staff.

Oloye Akin Alabi
@akinalabi


Oloye Akin Alabi
@akinalabi

The statement has generated mixed reactions on social media
Below are some of the tweets:

BlessedBeyondMeasure
@Drmuzoic

Henry MD
@donpanacio

uneku Egwuda
@UnekuE

Abbey
@realharbbey

#BetterNigeria #RestructureNow
@DonPEKA

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.