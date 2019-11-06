Nigerians react as lawmaker claims Abba Kyari ‘more powerful’ than VP Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians have reacted to a tweet by the lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency in Oyo state, Honourable Akin Alabi that the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari is more powerful than the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Alabi is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alabi took to twitter on Tuesday to state that Kyari is more powerful than Osinbajo.

It would be recalled that President Buhari on Monday signed the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Amendment Bill into law while on private visit to London. He signed the bill in the presence of the Chief of Staff.

Whether you like it or not, in a presidential system of government (eg, US, Nigeria), the post of the Chief of Staff is more “powerful” than that of the Vice President. He is the assistant President. The Vice President is a stand in for the president. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) November 5, 2019



It is NOT the duty of the Vice President to take a bill to the president. It’s the job of an assistant. Like the Chief of Staff. The Vice President has been excellent performing his constitutional duties and the ones assigned to him. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) November 5, 2019

The statement has generated mixed reactions on social media

Below are some of the tweets:

According to your 2nd tweet, the CoS is like an assistant to the president unlike the VP. So how come he is more powerful? Asking for a friend — BlessedBeyondMeasure (@Drmuzoic) November 5, 2019

Actually this is unconstitutionally correct 100% . President Chief of Staff is closer to the president and knows so much about the president move than the Vice President. Chief of Staff is the secret box of the president not the Vice. — Henry MD (@donpanacio) November 5, 2019

Coming from a law maker, someone who should know better, this is epic………….. With mind set like this any wonder why Nigeria is on life support? So Tragic — uneku Egwuda (@UnekuE) November 5, 2019

Oloye is absolutely correct… Y’all missed the Key word: “Powerful”. Not that he can execute orders directly, but he has great influence over it. Everything about the president is under his control most esp His life and security. Unofficially, he is more Powerful than the VP. 💯 — Abbey (@realharbbey) November 5, 2019

Mr. Akin…Save this tweet for the future…you will need. This standards you guys are setting and applauding, will backfire and it will be costly. Continue. We now Have ASSISTANT PRESIDENT and VICE PRESIDENT….No wahala — #BetterNigeria #RestructureNow (@DonPEKA) November 5, 2019

