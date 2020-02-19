  1. Home
Nigerians react as Anthony Joshua enrols for National ID

By Dorcas Daniel Published Date
Anthony Joshua being registered for his National ID card at the National Identity Management Commission

Heavyweight champion Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua has enrolled for his National Identification Number (NIN) at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

NIMC tweeted this on Tuesday with photos showing Anthony Joshua being registered.

Reacting to the tweet, Nigerians took to twitter to express their displeasure with complications involved in enrolling for the NIN.

They called on NIMC to make the process easier for everyone like they did for Anthony Joshua.

