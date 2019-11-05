Nigerians on Twitter react to Lagos fire incident

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been a fire incident at the popular Balogun market in Lagos, which this has sparked several reactions from Nigerians on social media, and Twitter in particular.

The fire, which started out from a building in the Balogun market on Tuesday morning, was seen to be spreading quickly to other parts of the market while consuming goods and properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians have, however, taken to their social media pages to air their opinions about the fire incident using the hash tag #LagosIsland

Below are few of their tweets:

Kelechi @_igwilo

Can Nigeria get any better? There’s a fire outbreak in one of the popular areas in Lagos island “balogun market” & instead of most nearby to assist in quenching the fire, they see it as an avenue to perpetuate Robbery. When will we stop to feed off the misery of others, when? — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) November 5, 2019

SNPR @SmartAtuadi

Eko Market in Lagos Island on fire at the moment and no firefighters on site to help quench thefire. Goods burning, people are losing good stored for December sales..😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9FZJjVVaSb — SNPR (@SmartAtuadi) November 5, 2019

Blunt Cruiser @fire_H2o_ice

Lagos Island is burning ,people will lose their means of livelihood as usual ,,nothing will be done to improve D fire service dept. by D current government @jidesanwoolu @MBuhari just like their predecessors & same vicious circle will repeat next year🚶 @Gidi_Traffic #bbnaija — blunt Cruiser (@fire_H2o_ice) November 5, 2019

Trend Tuesday @ITREND10

Last month it was onitsha market ,Now Balogun market at Lagos island 😔 Na God Hand we dey 🙏. pic.twitter.com/4nY4W5K54H — Trend Tuesday (@ITREND10) November 5, 2019

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App