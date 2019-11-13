  1. Home
Nigerians on Twitter berate NTA for ‘poor’ coverage of Nigeria-Benin football match

By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos @kennysous Published Date
Screenshot of one of the tweet reactions by a Nigerian on Twitter, Gbemi Dennis. PHOTO CREDIT: @GbemiDennis
Screenshot of one of the tweet reactions by a Nigerian on Twitter, Gbemi Dennis. PHOTO CREDIT: @GbemiDennis

Nigerians on Twitter have berated the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for the ‘poor live coverage’ of the Nigeria Vs Benin football match played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Akwa Ibom on Wednesday evening.

From the hilarious, witty to the objective criticism of the national television station, they expressed varying opinions on the coverage of the match, which trend with the hashtag: #ShameonNTA for hours.

See some of their tweet reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

