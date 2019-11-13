Nigerians on Twitter berate NTA for ‘poor’ coverage of Nigeria-Benin football match

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians on Twitter have berated the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for the ‘poor live coverage’ of the Nigeria Vs Benin football match played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Akwa Ibom on Wednesday evening.

From the hilarious, witty to the objective criticism of the national television station, they expressed varying opinions on the coverage of the match, which trend with the hashtag: #ShameonNTA for hours.

See some of their tweet reactions below:

Since I started watching NTA , the picture quality has been poor . National tv for that matter , #ShameOnNTA pic.twitter.com/cyvwvX2abX — CHIADI NELSON🍫 (@ChiadiNelson) November 13, 2019

NTA just exposed themselves to the world and other continents through the shameful live broadcast between Nigeria vs Benin. No wonder they could not show ordinary NPFL.#ShameOnNTA#NGABEN pic.twitter.com/LNhaDtGQy8 — My name is Dare Kuti (@dkuti82) November 13, 2019

I know NTA fucked up but the commentary by this guy really cracked me up#NGABEN #ShameOnNTA pic.twitter.com/wy1RXvXo2o — harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) November 13, 2019

You All trending #ShameOnNTA what were you guys expecting? Every sector of our national life has been bastardized with nepotism. A man who has retired from the organization was brought back to come and head it over competent heads that could have been recruited. @AriyoAristotle — Galileo (@FAGalileo) November 13, 2019

Goooal!!! No it’s an offside call. Let’s check it on VAR.

NTA’s VAR 👇#ShameOnNTA pic.twitter.com/ie5DEE9zyK — Kenneth Okoh (@KennethOkoh22) November 13, 2019

According to the commentator Iwobi is still an Arsenal player. I’m done with NTA. #ShameOnNTA — Chukwuemeka 🇳🇬 (@ChuxEkere) November 13, 2019

Did I just hear Super eagles 2 Nigeria 1 hahahahha #ShameOnNTA pic.twitter.com/6gQQvQUAHA — Damilare Alves (@damilare_alves) November 13, 2019

Refree blew the whistle….. Nigerias commentator did not hear he just saw movements …..so he said im believing thats the end of the match😂😂😂😭😭 #NGABEN #ShameOnNTA pic.twitter.com/Qv8C6G5v4W — SOPEIN (@Sopein1) November 13, 2019

#NGABEN Where are these guys getting their analysis from, izit the same match we watched that I couldn’t recognize anyone.🤣#shameonNTA pic.twitter.com/L7RdZeQOol — Poseyedon (@OgwariB) November 13, 2019

Thank God for Dstv oh, watching the super eagles game now on NTA doesn’t make me feel like this is 2019, it’s looking like some 1999 shii 😂😭 #NGABEN #ShameOnNTA pic.twitter.com/41EUP9SR34 — M☆nkind (@tweetmankind) November 13, 2019

Bruh @DStv @DStvNg on behalf of all Nigerians, we are sorry for disrespecting your company. We have taken those broadcasts for granted, thank you so much for not making NTA our national reality #ShameonNTA #NGABENpic.twitter.com/EkSd4I61V1 — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) November 13, 2019

Nigerians after watching Nta for 30 seconds: #ShameonNTA Eyes Problemoo😭!! pic.twitter.com/9W0t7FUVQs — CHIADI NELSON🍫 (@ChiadiNelson) November 13, 2019

I think NTA’s case calls for a National discourse. I can’t remember the last time I checked in there but this is shameful… What does it really take to get better gan?#ShameOnNTA #NGABEN #TotalAFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/pGsZPUcYaG — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) November 13, 2019

