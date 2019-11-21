‘Nigerians must pay right costs for PPP projects to succeed’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said the Nigerians must be willing to pay cost reflective to drive successful public private partnerships project.

The ICRC also reiterated the call for fuel subsidy to be removed if investors must come into the downstream sector.

The Director-General, ICRC Engr. Chidi Izuwah stated this yesterday in Abuja at the media briefing on the 2019 joint Nigeria PPP network (NPPPN) and PPP units consultative forum (3PUCF) meeting.

The capacity building is to be facilitated by Afrexim Bank and PAC Capital.

He said the Public Private Partnership Consultative Forum, otherwise known as 3PUCF is a forum designed to provide a platform for Heads of PPP Units in Federal MDAs for knowledge and experience sharing; ensuring symmetry of effort towards institutionalizing the Federal Government’s PPP programme, provision of training and educational intervention among others.

The workshop slated for November 21, 2019 as the theme “accelerating bankable PPP project development in Nigeria -The Afreximbank Project Preparation Facility (APPF) Meeting.”

The Afreximbank established the Afreximbank Project Preparation Facility (APPF) which seeks to support the supply of investment ready projects, bridging the infrastructure deficit in the continent, thus this event seeks to help identify and improve the bankability of selected projects in Nigeria, with a view to accessing project preparation funds from the Bank, Engr. Izuwah explained further.

