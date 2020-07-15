Nigerians mourn NAF’s first female combat pilot, Arotile

  1. Home
By Mohammed Auwal Umar 
Tolulope Arotile

Nigerians have reacted to the death of Nigerian Air Force’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, who died in a road accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

Daily Trust reported that the pilot, Arotile, died after sustaining head injuries from the accident.

The Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement Tuesday night, said until her death, ‪Flying Officer Arotile, who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64, was the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service.

He said ‬during her short but impactful stay in the Service, late Arotile, who hails from Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation Gama Aiki in Minna, Niger State.

Upon the break of the story, Nigerians have taken to the social media to react to the story of her death which trended on twitter under the tag “Rest in Peace”

Daily Trust gathered some of the reactions on Twitter thus;

 

