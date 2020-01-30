Nigerians in war of words over call for President Buhari’s resignation

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians are engaging in war of words on social media following calls for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation as a result of the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnnaya Abaribe, had on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because of the rising insecurity in the country.

Abaribe stated this while contributing to a motion entitled ‘Nigerian security challenges: Urgent need to restructure, review and re-organise the current security architecture’, moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and 105 other senators.

“President Buhari’s surprise surprised me,” he said, while reacting to the President’s comment on insecurity on Tuesday. He said the president had failed to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

However, the presidency responded immediately via a statement by the spokesman to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, describing the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign by Senator Eninaya Abaribe as “foolish”.

Shehu who described Abaribe as “an armchair critic”, claimed his opinion did not represent the opinion of Nigerians.

This notwithstanding, President Buhari on Thursday quickly summoned the security chiefs for a meeting.

The meeting was attended by security service chiefs, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Also in attendance were the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Nigerians, on their part, have taken to twitter to either support or condemn the call for Buhari’s resignation. Though, Shehu claimed the call for Buhari’s resignation was not the opinion of Nigerians, most Nigerians who spoke on the issue, which is presently trending on twitter, want Buhari to resign. Here are some of their views:

Law makers: Buhari should resign if he cannot deliver as promised. Nigerians: Yes! Yes!!! Buhari: what do I do to distract them for a while now? What, ehn? Calls Security Chiefs for a meeting as usual!https://t.co/5nm6ZR9V3M — Aboki | Aburo (@egbojalaughter) January 30, 2020

I stand with Senator Abaribe, Buhari should Resign with immediate effect#BuhariResign — Mhiz Bianca Beauty (@MhizBiancaBeau1) January 29, 2020

Erremmm sir, let’s ask the people what they want; it’ll be better that way! Retweet for Like for Buhari #BuhariResign to stay in office https://t.co/jPQ8fwigmM — Professional beggar (@Sheddi_younG) January 29, 2020

Who are those people trending this hashtag #BuhariResign it doesn’t make any sense are you people not tired, you all started this year with another round of online stupidity, trending an hashtag that won’t work out. if y’all are really concerned about this government march to Aso — Damilare Alves (@damilare_alves) January 30, 2020

At least we know someone up there still loves the country #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/lhtruw3wY1 — juice box (@Mr_uk_benson) January 29, 2020

I’m not surprised that this is coming from Senator Abaribe. The Senator who rooted the escape of co-criminal Ndi Kanu by serving as his surety in the court then failed to reproduce him till date. This man is supposed to be behind bars and not in the red chamber.#BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/0UL6qX7eHE — Baba Alhaji (@Khalach) January 30, 2020

We all know that Abacha was a thief but he’s better than Buhari#BuhariResign — Mhiz Bianca Beauty (@MhizBiancaBeau1) January 29, 2020

Election is over, accept reality. Using d word “foolish” in any technical way, is an assault on NASS, I disagree. Garba Shehu should apologize . Insecurity, yes, govt must work hard to solve it . Having be a surety to a fugitive , Abaribe should face the law #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/iFYE1bRFKR — Woye (@woye1) January 30, 2020

The number one priority of every President is to protect lives and properties. Garba Shehu was wrong by calling Senator Abaribe’s opinion on #BuhariResign foolish. If this extreme insecurity is not curtailed, more voices will be joining Senator Abaribe — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) January 30, 2020

Those trending #BuhariResign hashtag know their madness ends on Twitter. They know the consequences of taking the madness to the streets because Buhari is far more popular and will outnumber them. Buharists, please allow them enjoy their orgasms here on Twitter. They deserve it! — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) January 30, 2020

#BuhariResign #BuhariResign #BuhariResign

We are tired of a Retrogressing Nation.

We are tired of an insecured Nation

We are tired of an Economically Stagnant State.

We are tired of a Corrupt Nation

We are tired of irresponsible leadership. You can’t keep blaming opposition. — CertifiedKogiBoi💤💤 (@attason001) January 29, 2020

Senator Abaribe called for #BuhariResign as a bitter minority leader, he’s just doing his job… i bet he doesn’t even know the nation is at WAR! What was the thorough investments in our military/police force pre 2015? What we’re reaping today is a sowing of many years! pic.twitter.com/PGlGMENzTX — Olufunke Lawson (@bravefacefunkie) January 30, 2020

#BuhariResign even Mallam said is not a crime oooh pic.twitter.com/64bluQ4ziU — ZIK (@Zik33088630) January 30, 2020

Richard Nixon resigned. David Cameron resigned Fidel Castro resigned. Thabo Mbeki resigned. It’s not a shameful thing. Buhari you can also resign if you can’t dealt with Insecurity, We need Security of our lives and property. #BuhariResign — QU-ESS (@Khalifa_Emgeear) January 29, 2020

