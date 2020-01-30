Nigerians in war of words over call for President Buhari’s resignation

Breaking News
Published Date
Nigerians are engaging in war of words on social media following calls for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation as a result of the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnnaya Abaribe, had on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because of the rising insecurity in the country.

Abaribe stated this while contributing to a motion entitled ‘Nigerian security challenges: Urgent need to restructure, review and re-organise the current security architecture’, moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and 105 other senators.

“President Buhari’s surprise surprised me,” he said, while reacting to the President’s comment on insecurity on Tuesday. He said the president had failed to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

However, the presidency responded immediately via a statement by the spokesman to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, describing the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign by Senator Eninaya Abaribe as “foolish”.

Shehu who described Abaribe as “an armchair critic”, claimed his opinion did not represent the opinion of Nigerians.

This notwithstanding, President Buhari on Thursday quickly summoned the security chiefs for a meeting.

The meeting was attended by security service chiefs, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Also in attendance were the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Nigerians, on their part, have taken to twitter to either support or condemn the call for Buhari’s resignation. Though, Shehu claimed the call for Buhari’s resignation was not the opinion of Nigerians, most Nigerians who spoke on the issue, which is presently trending on twitter, want Buhari to resign. Here are some of their views:

