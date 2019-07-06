Nigerians in Diaspora salute Buhari over re-appointment of Mustapha, Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for re-appointing Boss Mustapha and Abba Kyari as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff respectively.

The group said the move is a step in the right direction, a testament of the president’s resolute commitment to entrench the gains made so far by his administration in the past four years.

In order to sustain these massive accruals in other aspects, especially in tackling terrorism and insurgency, Nigerians in Diaspora, however, urged President Buhari to extend the same gesture to the Security Chiefs.

The group made this plea after an extraordinary emergency general meeting in London, the United Kingdom, on Saturday.

In a statement signed by the President, Clifford Ogbonna, retaining the country’s security architecture will be crucial in building on the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other vices.

According to the group, the current Service Chiefs worked tirelessly in ensuring that Nigeria does not experience a security decline as was the case prior to President Buhari’s administration.

“The reappointment of Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha came as no surprise to the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group given the fact that their activities were closely monitored in the last dispensation by the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group through the constant evaluation of the quality of work emanating from these two offices especially as it concerns government business in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed exhibited an enduring legacy of selfless service by his ability to identify those that are genuinely committed to the Nigerian cause and not pressured by the court of public opinion in appointing and reappointing individuals into sensitive positions of authorities,” the group said.

