Nigerians have nothing to celebrate Christmas, ASUU tells Buhari

The National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has said Nigerian poor and downtrodden have nothing to celebrate their Christmas.

Professor Ogunyemi said the situation in the country has made life unbearable for Nigerian masses while the few rich continue to enrich themselves at the expense of the majority.

The ASUU President stated this in a message sent to members of the ASUU to mark Christmas.

While Ogunyemi urged members of the Union to look back with thankgiving, the ASUU President asked them to prepare for challenges ahead in the New Year.

According to Ogunyemi, worsening state of the Nigerian economy has hit the poor masses below the belt and made the yuletide meaningless.

He noted that celebration is more meaningful when the ordinary Nigerians have access to qualitative education, healthcare and other good things of life.

There are indications that the tertiary education sector will be charged up next year following refusal of ASUU members to enroll on IPPIS.

He noted that findings have however, showed that lecturers in public institutions have been paid their December salary despite not enrolling on the IPPIS.

“Comrades & compatriots, as we join the rest of the world for the Christmas and New Year holidays, let’s look back with thanksgiving and prepare for the challenges of the future.

“The season of love reminds us of our obligations to the poor and downtrodden. Its celebration is more meaningful when the ordinary Nigerians have access to qualitative education, healthcare, and other good things of life,” he said.

