Nigerians have capacity to solve our challenges – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that Nigerians have the capacity to solve the challenges facing the country.

President Buhari, who said this in Argungu, Kebbi state, while speaking at the Argungu Agricultural Fair, stated that the Federal Government will sustain investments in security and infrastructure to boost cultural tourism, and attract more investments into the entertainment industry.

The President, who lauded private sector sponsors and international development partners for supporting the 60th Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, promised to promote policies that will stimulate more interest in tourism and entertainment.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Thursday said the re-emergence of Argungu Agricultural and Fishing Festival after suspending it for 11 years, and other international festivals across the country, signalled more confidence in improved security.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said insecurity had created a lull in tourism and entertainment for many years, with ripple effects on the economy, by restricting movements, gatherings and investments.

“Our presence here today is evidence of government’s commitment to restoring security and expanding domestic food production as core mandate of our programmes.

“We are not only celebrating the reinstatement of this important gathering, but we are also celebrating the remarkable progress made in restoring peace and security to this region and indeed, our country.

“It is also noteworthy that on Wednesday in Abuja a motor rally across five states, which will terminate here in Argungu, was flagged off,” he said.

The President lauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, His Highness, Emir of Argungu, Minister of Information and Culture, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and members of the organising committee at the local, state and federal levels for the remarkable event.

He said the government focused on food security by investing in programmes that will stimulate more interest in agriculture, improve system of farming, highlighting some of the achievements since 2015 to include return of paddy pyramids and multi-billion Naira rice mills.

The governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his remarks, hailed President Buhari for reviving “we can do it” spirit in the agricultural sector, which, he said, resulted in rising grain pyramids and employment, and provided an enabling environment for festivals, like the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, to resume.

The Emir of Argungu also thanked the President for the bold step to close the land borders, which he added showed his penchant to always pursue national interest.

Argungu Agricultural Fair is part of activities at the 60th Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, which is a UNESCO World Heritage event.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App