Nigerians eating expired rice – Customs

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Services, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) has said that Nigerians are eating expired foreign rice.

Col. Ali, who spoke on Wednesday at the Custom Service, Area 2 Onne, Rivers State, said those who brought such rice into the country re-bag it and sell to unsuspecting consumers. He said smuggled goods being brought into the country are aimed at bringing the Service to its knees, but that it will surely overcome the challenges.

“We are consuming expired rice. When it causes cancer we begin to find who to blame. All those things they are bringing into the country are aimed at bringing us to our knees, but we will surely overcome them.

‘‘We must reach out to Nigerians through the Press to make them know the deadly effect of what they consume.

“Let me reiterate our concern and determination to do all it takes to protect the wellbeing and safety of all citizens and residents by preventing the importation of smuggled items’’.

Col. Hameed Ali had earlier inspected 98 containers containing tomatoes, rice, vegetable oil, roofing tiles, machetes, baby wipes, metal and other items valued at over N1bn at both Port Harcourt and Onne Ports.

