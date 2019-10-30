Breaking News
My spirit not broken, I will keep on fighting for Nigeria’s democracy — AtikuGunmen abduct Appeal Court judge, kill Police orderly
  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Nigerians are eating expired rice — Customs boss
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians are eating expired rice — Customs boss

By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date
Rice and other contrabands seized by the Zone D Customs Zonal Command displayed at the Headquarters in Bauchi. PHOTOS BY: Balarabe Alkassim
FILE PHOTO: Rice and other contraband seized by the Zone D Customs Zonal Command displayed at the Headquarters in Bauchi. PHOTOS BY: Balarabe Alkassim

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Custom Services, Col. Hameed Ibrahim  Ali said that Nigerians are eating expired foreign rice re-bag and brought into the country.

Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali who spoke on Wednesday at the Nigerian Custom Services , Area 2 Onne, Rivers state,  said that those that brought in the rice to the country polish and re-bag it for unsuspecting consumers to buy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Nigerian Customs must reach out to Nigerians through the press to make them know the deadly effect of what they are consuming.

He said that the smuggled goods being brought into the country are aimed at bringing  the Service to its knees.

“We are consuming expired rice . When it causes cancer, we begin to find who to blame. All those things they are bringing into the country are aimed at bringing us at our knees but we will surely overcome them. We are consuming expired rice. They polish and re-bag rice for unsuspecting consumers to eat . That is what we are eating. We must reach out to Nigerians through the press to make them know the deadly effect of what they consume,” he said.

 

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.