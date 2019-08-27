Nigerians convicted for drug offences in S/Arabia not executed – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refuted media reports that 23 Nigerians convicted for drug offences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been executed.

The suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah.

The ministry, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said it was in contact with the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and urged Nigerians to disregard the “false” media reports.

Ferdinand, however, said the ministry has launched an investigation into claims that most of the trials were carried out without adequate legal representation for the accused, in accordance with internationally accepted legal principles.

He also said the Nigerian Mission in the kingdom was not informed of the arrests and trials of the alleged drug offenders.

“The Federal Government is therefore engaging the Saudi authorities through diplomatic channels with a view to finding a just solution,” he added.

