Nigerians can now watch Barcelona, Real Madrid live matches on startimes

Football lovers in Nigeria can now watch Barcelona, Real Madrid and other Spanish teams as popular pay TV, StarTimes, bagged the broadcast rights for the transmission of LaLiga Santander and the UEFA Nations League in the country.

With effect from September, the digital TV operator will be the home of Lionel Messi and Christian Ronaldo.

StarTimes secured four-season transmission rights for the Spanish top league, which will be broadcast in French language, from 2020/21 to 2024 season across sub-Saharan Africa.

Matches will be aired live and in HD on the StarTimes Sports channels as well as the StarTimes ON streaming application, the firm disclosed in a statement.

UEFA Nations League is UEFA’s newest national-team competition and is entering its second edition.

This national-team competition replaces friendlies with competitive matches, allowing nations to play against equally ranked teams.

The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League starting from the group stage that will begin on September 3rd.

The league’s group stage matches will be played between September and November.

Starting on September 3rd, matchday 1 will see great games such as Germany vs. Spain, Sweden against France and titleholder Christian Ronaldo’s Portugal vs. Croatia.

StarTimes Sports Director, Kristen Miao, commenting on the development, said acquisition of the LaLiga Santander showed the firm’s commitment “to continuously enrich our bouquets and to provide our subscribers with premium sports content.”

“We are delighted to have secured the broadcast rights to LaLiga Santander, one of the most prestigious football competitions in the world,” Miao said.

“StarTimes has a strong presence in the region and proven expertise in sports in general and football in particular, which will help us all to reach as wide an audience as possible,” said Melcior Soler, director of the LaLiga audiovisual department.

