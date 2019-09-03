Nigerians call for economic boycott of SA enterprises

ADVERTISEMENT

Following unabated attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa, sections of residents in Abuja have agreed to shun businesses operated by South Africans.

A cross section of them disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

They said the continuous attacks on innocent Nigerians showed that all the entreaties initiated by the both countries failed to yield any positive outcome.

Mr Samson Thompson noted that it was unfortunate that South African and Nigeria could not be form a workable alliance to ignite all encompassing development in Africa.

Thompson, said Nigeria had been patient with the heinous crimes against it citizens in South Africa, adding that a possible reciprocity action against South African businesses in the country would be needed.

“In the circumstance, my members and I have resolved to shun all South African products.

“I urge other Nigerians to do same as this is allowed in International Relation. It will force the South African Government to become proactive in taming its criminal elements,’’ Thompson said.

On his part, Mr Ado Aliyu said it was about time the Nigerian Government took stiffer diplomatic measures against South African.

Aliyu also noted that he had always promoted local contents and products, adding that citizens would be doing great service to the nation by shunning South African enterprises.

“I instructed by wife after the weekend’s attack on Nigerians in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg not to subscribe to DSTV anymore. I had inner satisfaction doing that,’’ he said.

Also, Mrs Titilola Akonobi explained that all South African’s enterprises were successful in Nigeria while the opposite was the case in South Africa, adding that shunning South Africa business interests in Nigeria was apt.

She said the patronages of many other enterprises owned and managed by South Africans must be abandoned until the safety of Nigerians was guaranteed.

“We are a strong nation and it is no use saying that Nigeria threw enormous resources to fight apartheid regime that enslaved the blacks.

“What are gaining? The same black South Africans that we rescued are the ones attacking and excommunicating our people.

“For me, I will continue with my local protest by boycotting their businesses. I can do without them,’’ she said.

Chief Okafor Omero aligned with Akonobi, as according to him, the South African Government has a lot to do to stem these tides.

On whether he is disposed to shunning South African’s enterprises, Omuero explained that Nigeria had everything of values, adding that citizens must promote local contents and products.

“I eat local rice. My wife cooks with tomota- Jos, Tataseh from Sokoto, Onions from Kano and fish from states in the North east.

“I use Star Times in my house. Nigeria can be self sufficient,’’ Omuero said.

Furthermore, Mr Chris Ikechukwu was of the view that shunning South African business remained critical to sorting out this unrestrained attacks on our people.

He said the South African people must understand that Nigerians were civilized people who took pleasure in traveling.

“We have huge population of our people living in countries of the World and they have not been treated this way. Why should an African country that we fought hard to protect treat us this way?

“The South African Government must be sincere in the handling of the problem that remains inconsistent to both countries’ diplomatic agreement.

“In the immediate, I will support those calling for the shunning of enterprises run by South Africans in Nigeria. It is a good way to start,’’ Ikechukwu said.

Ms Ladi Solomon, could not agree more with the rest, as according to her, the South African Government appeared to be helpless.

“The painful aspect is that security forces in that country always stand and watch these attackers unleashing mayhem on our people.

“Aside my decision to shun South African owned enterprises; I urge our government to take firm stand in defending its citizens in South Africa.

NAN reports that South Africans commenced fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to Nigerians and other nationals and in the process killed three people.

The President of the Nigeria Union South Africa, Mr Adetola Olubajo, said on Monday that the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals.

“But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest.

“Late in the evening of Sunday, September 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops and businesses with Nigerians being the most victims.

According to a witnesses living on Jules Street, the Zulu hostel dwellers were very organised and well-coordinated in looting and burning of any shops/businesses suspected to be owned by foreign nationals.

NAN further reports that over 50 shops/businesses were destroyed, looted and burnt over the night in Malvern area of Johanesburg.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday, said Nigeria would take definitive measures in the aftermath of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

On his verified Twitter handle, the foreign minister called the attackers, “mindless criminals” and said police intervention was “ineffective”.

Onyeama tweeted, “Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.” (NAN)

