Nigerians attack Amaechi in Spain

Some Nigerians on Friday attacked the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, at the climate change summit holding in Madrid, Spain.

The minister who stated this in a tweet via his handle @ChibuikeAmaechi however said the Spanish Polish repelled the attackers before they could do harm.

“Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers,” he tweeted.

It is not immediately clear if the attackers are members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement that have moved to attack any person with Igbo roots and occupying high profile positions in the government.

See his tweet below:

Details later….

