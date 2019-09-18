Nigerian youths protest against LGBT activities

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Wednesday staged a protest against the activities of the Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) in the country, describing their activities as immoral and not in line with Nigeria’s culture.

NYCN’s Vice President for North Central, Comrade Akoshile Mukhtar, who stated this during the protest in Abuja, called on parents to monitor and guide their wards to ensure that they inculcate in them good morals and values.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged parents to be mindful of their children’s friends, both online and offline.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The group also called on Nigerians especially youths “who are contemplating joining the LGBT group not to do so. The act is not only alien to our culture but ungodly and even unhealthy to humans. Only animals engage in these acts”.

“As leaders of tomorrow, the youths should report anyone who engages them to engage in the LGBT. We shall together kick them out from our society,” he said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App