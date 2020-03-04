Nigerian youths losing interest in science — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, says the ministry has discovered a decreased interest by Nigerian youths in studying science and related courses.

Addressing young scientists yesterday at the final examination of the Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (YONSPA) in Abuja, Onu said the ministry was poised to redress this affair through the ‘’Catching them Young’’ initiative of the federal government.

According to him, the YONSPA is aimed at making young Nigerians to develop interest in science and mathematics early in life.

Onu used the occasion to further challenge Nigerian scientists to find a cure for coronavirus.

He urged the youths to strive to be solution providers by aiming high and dreaming big.

