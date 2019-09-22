Nigerian youth not a threat but blessing to be harness – Dr. Igwe

ADVERTISEMENT

The National President, The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN), Dr. Sampson Ekwutosi Igwe, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and state governments to prioritise the development of youths, saying the youths are not a threat but blessings to be harness for national development.

He made the call on Sunday in Abuja at a briefing on the Lagos and Western/Northern Areas (LAWNA) familiarization tour of the national president and the unveiling of the “Next Level” of the church after 100 years of establishment.

According to him, the development and creation of employment for the youths would help reduce the level of insecurity in the country.

“Most of this insecurity, we are experiencing today is because of unemployment. Many people and organisations, including the church, see the youths as threat. Many of our young people, who came out from the University today have no work to do. And the wisdom they should have put into work will be channelled into planning evil, crime like how to rob banks and kidnapping.

“They (youths) are great assets that should be wisely harnessed and developed as leaders of tomorrow. We should understand them and be ready to empower them physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually. We should help them find their ‘logo’,” Pastor Igwe said.

While urging parents to play their roles maximally, Pastor Igwe said it is unfortunate for parents to be in the church to worship, while their children, irrespective of their ages are playing on the roads or engaged in other unprofitable activities.

He said one of the reasons why the church is losing membership was due to lack of care for the members in need.

He said, “Dogmatism should not replace our sound doctrine. Rather, we should study the Word (Bible) and leave off traditions of men. Unscriptural practices should be avoided. Abuse of spiritual gifts should be discouraged as this does not represent our true apostolic identity.”

