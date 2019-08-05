Nigerian youngster Otu opens goals account for FK Spartaks

ADVERTISEMENT

A young Nigerian striker, Stanley Nnanna Otu on Saturday opened his account for FK Spartak in the Latvian Higher League as he scored the opener in the 1-1 draw away at Metta/LU.

It was the second match for the young old towering striker who recently joined the club for an undisclosed fee.

Otu would have been on the score-sheet on his home debut for FK Spartak against FK Jelgava but his goal was disallowed.

However, against fifth placed Metta/LU the goal he scored in the 64th minute counted and was on the verge of handing Spartaks the maximum points before Raimonds Krollis equalised in the 72nd minute for the home team.

Otu who is over 6ft in height will have another opportunity to increase his goal tally on August 10 when FK Spartaks host fifth placed Valmiera Glass.

In a chat with Daily Trust, Otu expressed happiness over his first goal for his new club.

He said he will continue to work hard to score goals and attract bigger teams in Europe.

“I am excited by my goal. In my debut appearance for Spartaks, I scored but for reasons which I don’t know, the goal was disallowed.

“I am happy that I scored again in my second match. I am right now in a club that may be considered to be small but my ambition is to score goals and attract the attention of bigger clubs in Europe.

“For now, I am enjoying the opportunity given to me by FK Spartaks. This is a club with both Champions League and Europa League experience,” he said.

