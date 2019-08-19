Nigerian writers launch anti-suicide movement

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of Nigerian writers has launched the Movement Against Depression and Suicide (MADS) initiative aimed at addressing the problem of depression and suicide especially among youths in the country.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the convener, Modest Diko, said the initiative, which was birthed to mark the fourth year anniversary of the Nigerian Writers Awards (NWA), was designed to “create strategic and effective practices that increases protection from suicide risk.”

Dikko added that in addition to the MADS initiative, the group had in the last four years focused on its four core projects which include initiating awards ceremonies for Nigerian writers; showcasing 100 Influential Writers Under 40 in Nigeria yearly as well as engaging in social causes and workshops.

He noted that the group is adopting the RAD-P (Research, Awareness, Depression, Professional Call-line) strategy to increase protection from suicide risk among the youths. He said this would be in partnership with organizations like Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI), a professional call–in service.

